MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian officials have invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, adding the time and place had yet to be agreed.

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during joint news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 19, 2018. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Kim Jong Un is expected to visit Russia soon, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said also on Monday.