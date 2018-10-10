FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Moscow speaks of need for five-way international talks to end Korean tensions

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that Russia, China and North Korea had agreed on the need for five-way talks including the United States and South Korea to end tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Deputy foreign ministers from Russia, North Korea and China had met in Moscow on Tuesday and expressed support for talks in such a format to normalize relations, the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

