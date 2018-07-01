FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2018 / 2:55 PM

U.S. envoy Kim held talks with North Korea: South Korean media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. envoy Sung Kim held talks with North Korean officials on Sunday in the border village of Panmunjom within the demilitarized zone between the North and South Korea, South Korean media reported on Sunday.

Kim, the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, met with North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui for working talks that were believed to be focused on setting the agenda for an upcoming visit to North Korea by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to reports in Yonhap News Agency and MBC television.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

