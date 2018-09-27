Pompeo tells U.N. only path for North Korea is diplomacy, denuclearization

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that if North Korea strays from the path of diplomacy and denuclearization if will “inevitably lead to ever increasing isolation and pressure.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks as he chairs a meeting of the United Nations Security Council held during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“Enforcement of Security Council sanctions must continue vigorously and without fail until we realize the fully, final, verified denuclearization,” he told the 15-member body. “The members of the council must set the example on that effort.”