WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha to discuss the next steps on engaging with North Korea after the Singapore summit earlier this month, the State Department said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference following a meeting with North Korea's envoy Kim Yong Chol in New York, U.S., May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The two officials agreed that pressure on North Korea must continue until it denuclearizes, the statement said.

