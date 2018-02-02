Trump talks to South Korean president on trade, human rights in North

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday about human rights in North Korea and trade between the United States and South Korea, the White House said.

“The two leaders discussed the importance of improving the human rights situation in North Korea and underscored their commitment to work together on this issue,” it said in a statement. “President Trump also reiterated his commitment to addressing the trade imbalance between the two countries.”

Trump also wished South Korea a successful Winter Olympics.