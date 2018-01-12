FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 4:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House praises China reduction in North Korea trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House praised China’s moves to reduce its trade with North Korea on Friday, saying it will help the U.S.-led effort to apply maximum pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear program.

“The Donald J. Trump Administration is pleased that China is sharply reducing its trade with North Korea,” the White House press secretary said in a statement. “This action supports the United States-led global effort to apply maximum pressure until the North Korean regime ends its illicit programs, changes its behavior, and moves toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

