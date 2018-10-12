FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

South Korea's Moon says North Korea means to abolish all nuclear weapons

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un means to abolish all nuclear weapons, materials and facilities to achieve “complete” denuclearization, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Moon also said the North and the United States are in working-level discussions to arrange a second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump as soon as the U.S. midterm elections are over, according to a script of Moon’s interview with BBC shared by his office.

After his third summit in Pyongyang last month with Kim, Moon said the North was ready to invite international experts to watch the dismantling of a key missile site and would close the main Yongbyon nuclear complex if Washington took reciprocal actions.

In the BBC interview, Moon said the actions could include opening of a U.S. liaison office in North Korea, humanitarian aid and an exchange of economic experts.

Trump said on Tuesday his second summit with Kim would be held after U.S. congressional elections on Nov. 6.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Nick Macfie

