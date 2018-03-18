FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2018 / 10:57 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

U.S., South Korea, Japan's hold meeting on Korean denuclearization: Blue House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The top national security advisors of United States, South Korea and Japan met to discuss North Korea and the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” South Korea’s Blue House said on Monday.

South Korea's National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong arrives at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, March 15, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS
Slideshow (2 Images)

South Korea’s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong met with U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Japan’s National Security Adviser Shotaro Yachi on March 17-18 to discuss future meetings between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, as well as between Kim and U.S. President Trump, the Blue House said in a statement.

The people in attendance agreed that “it was important to not repeat the mistakes of the past” and agreed to work closely for the coming weeks, the Blue House said.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler

