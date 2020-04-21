Japan to gather information following reports on North Korea leader's health

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday the government would make every effort to gather information and analysis following media reports regarding the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“We would like to continue doing our utmost to gather and analyse information while working closely with the United States and others,” Motegi told a regular news conference.

Earlier, CNN had said Kim was in “grave danger” after surgery, while two South Korean government sources said Kim was not gravely ill.