North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo supplied by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 9, 2021. KCNA/via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been elected as general secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party during its ongoing congress, taking over the title from his late father, state media KCNA said on Monday.