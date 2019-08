U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks following a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, U.S., August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

SEOUL (Reuters) - A recent remark by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about “North Korea’s rogue behavior” would make talks with the United States more difficult, the North’s KCNA news agency on Saturday quoted its vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, as saying.

Pompeo’s comment was unreasonable and provocative, Choe said, according to the agency.