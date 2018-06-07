FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 10:33 AM / in an hour

Human rights should be on agenda of North Korea talks: U.N. expert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A U.N. expert on North Korea called on Thursday for the United States and other powers to put human rights firmly on the agenda of their upcoming talks with Pyongyang, saying it would help make any progress toward denuclearization “sustainable”.

Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tomas Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), was speaking to reporters in Geneva days before the Singapore summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

He also called for North Korea to take steps toward a general amnesty and release “hundreds of prisoners”, as an “important signal” and part of a gradual process.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

