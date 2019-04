Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attend an official reception following their talks in Vladivostok, Russia April 25, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

VLADIVOSTOK (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended their summit in Russia.

Kim, who will stay in Vladivostok for one more day, left the summit venue by car.