North Korean leader Kim arrives in Russia's Vladivostok

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the railway station in the Russian far-eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - A train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok on Wednesday, a Reuters witness reported, in advance of a summit later this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier on Wednesday Kim crossed the border into Russia by train for his first trip there, aimed at galvanizing support from Russia while nuclear talks with Washington are in limbo.

Putin and Kim Jong Un will meet on Thursday in Vladivostok to discuss the international standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear program, a Kremlin official said on Tuesday.