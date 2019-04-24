North Korea's Kim says to talk to Putin about nuclear standoff: TV

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L, front) attends a meeting with Russia's Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexander Kozlov (2nd R, front) and Governor of Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako (R) upon his arrival at a railway station in Khasan, Russia April 24, 2019. Press Service of Administration of Primorsky Krai/Alexander Safronov/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Wednesday he hoped to have concrete discussions about efforts to end the nuclear standoff in the Korean peninsula when he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit this week.

“I hope the talks will be successful and useful,” he said in comments broadcast by Russia’s state-owned Rossiya 24 television station. “I hope that we can discuss concrete questions about peace negotiations on the Korean peninsula, and our bilateral relations,” he said, speaking through an interpreter.