Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Far Eastern Federal University campus at Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Thursday that he was visiting Russia to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin about the situation on the Korean peninsula.

Kim, speaking at their summit in Vladivostok, said he hoped for in-depth discussions on ways to strategically promote stability and jointly manage the regional situation.