July 18, 2018 / 10:34 AM / in 2 hours

Russia supplies North Korea with 200-400 tonnes of oil products a month: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia supplies North Korea with between 200 and 400 tonnes of oil products per month, Russia’s ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, was cited as saying by RIA news agency on Wednesday.

North Korea relies on imported fuel to keep its struggling economy functioning.

Quotas set by the United Nations allow over 60,000 tonnes of oil products from Russia, China and other countries to be delivered to North Korea per year, Matsegora was quoted as saying in January.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely

