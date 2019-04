Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives to meet with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Far Eastern Federal University campus at Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday he expected his visit to Russia would help the two countries understand how to reach settlement over the Korean peninsula and develop bilateral ties.

Putin also said he welcomed Kim’s efforts to normalize Pyongyang’s relations with the United States.