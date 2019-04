Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) speak during their meeting at Far East Federal University on Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he discussed the situation on Korean peninsula with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday.

Putin also said he and Kim had a “substantial discussion” and exchanged views on how to improve situation.