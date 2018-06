MOSCOW (Reuters) - A summit between Russian and North Korean leaders could take place, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, adding that the format and timing of such meeting will be coordinated by the diplomats.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea in this handout picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 31, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Such a summit was discussed during Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to North Korea where he spoke with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the North’s state news agency reported earlier.