July 18, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Summit between Russia and North Korea is on the agenda - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A summit between the leaders of Russia and North Korea is “on the agenda”, Russia’s ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, was cited as saying by RIA news agency on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said last month that Russia had invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to travel to the country, adding he could visit as part of an economic forum due to be held in the far eastern city of Vladivostok in September.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
