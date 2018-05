SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s state-run news agency said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in the North on Thursday at the invitation of North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to the media following a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The report did not elaborate on what Lavrov would be doing during his visit in North Korea.