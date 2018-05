SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s state news agency said on Wednesday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the North soon at the invitation of the country’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique Jose Pacheco in Moscow, Russia May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The report did not say when Lavrov would arrive in North Korea or the reason behind the visit.