MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that U.S. accusations that Russia helped North Korea illegally obtain fuel through transfers at sea were not backed up by evidence.

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from the Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Russia on Monday of “cheating” on U.N. sanctions on North Korea and said Washington had “evidence of consistent and wide-ranging Russian violations.”