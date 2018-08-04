FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2018 / 2:13 AM / in 26 minutes

North Korea has not stopped nuclear, missile program: confidential U.N. report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - North Korea has not stopped its nuclear and missile programs in violation of United Nations sanctions, according to a confidential UN report seen by Reuters on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Pyongyang Trolley Bus Factory and the Bus Repair Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea in this photo released August 4, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/ via REUTERS

The six-month report by independent experts monitoring the implementation of U.N. sanctions was submitted to the Security Council North Korea sanctions committee late on Friday.

The North Korean mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Sanders and Toni Reinhold

