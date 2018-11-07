World News
Russia asks U.N. Security Council to discuss North Korea sanctions on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia has asked the United Nations Security Council to discuss North Korea sanctions behind closed doors on Thursday, diplomats said.

China, Russia and North Korea believe it is necessary to consider adjusting U.N. sanctions on North Korea at an appropriate time, China’s foreign ministry said last month.

Russia’s request comes as the United States said a planned meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean officials in New York on Thursday had been postponed.

