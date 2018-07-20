FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 20, 2018 / 3:35 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Singaporean company director charged for supplying luxury goods to North Korea: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A Singaporean company official has been charged in court for allegedly supplying luxury goods to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions, Singapore’s Straits Times newspaper reported on Friday.

Ng Kheng Wah was charged on Thursday for shipping goods such as musical instruments, wine and perfume to North Korea in violation of Singapore’s United Nations Act, the Straits Times said.

Singapore’s Attorney General’s office could not immediately confirm the charges.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Fathin Ungku; Editing by Neil Fullick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.