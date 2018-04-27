FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 12:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain welcomes Korea summit, tells North to take concrete steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson welcomed positive developments at an “historic” summit between the leaders the two Koreas on Friday, saying that North Korea must now honor its commitments and take concrete steps to denuclearize.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un pledged to work for the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”, and said they would seek an agreement to establish permanent and solid peace.

“I welcome the announcement that the two Koreas will work towards the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea, improve bilateral ties and reduce border tensions,” Johnson said in a statement.

He added: “This historic summit is not the end in itself... The UK will continue to work with our international partners to strictly enforce existing sanctions until such time that North Korea turns its commitments into concrete steps towards denuclearization.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

