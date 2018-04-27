FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

China welcomes joint statement by two Koreas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China welcomed on Friday a joint statement by North and South Korea after their leaders pledged to work for the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and declare an official end to the 1950-53 Korean War.

China hoped all parties can maintain the momentum for dialogue and can jointly promote the political resolution process for the Korean peninsula issue, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

China is willing to keep playing a pro-active role in this regard, it added.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Robert Birsel

