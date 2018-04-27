China welcomes joint statement by two Koreas

BEIJING (Reuters) - China welcomed on Friday a joint statement by North and South Korea after their leaders pledged to work for the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and declare an official end to the 1950-53 Korean War.

China hoped all parties can maintain the momentum for dialogue and can jointly promote the political resolution process for the Korean peninsula issue, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

China is willing to keep playing a pro-active role in this regard, it added.