Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi to visit North Korea this week

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, will visit North Korea this week, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kan said on Monday.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during his meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, April 24, 2018. Madoka Ikegami/Pool via REUTERS

The visit to North Korea is set for Wednesday and Thursday, he said in a statement published on the ministry’s website.

The visit comes after hopes grew last week for a breakthrough to bring peace to the divided Korean peninsula, following a historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at which the pair vowed “complete denuclearization”.

On Sunday, Moon’s office said Kim had told Moon that he would close North Korea’s nuclear test site in May in full view of the outside world.