FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 10, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Three South Korean firms imported North Korean coal in breach of sanctions: customs service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Three South Korean firms imported coal from North Korea disguised as Russian products in violation of U.N. sanctions, South Korea’s customs agency said on Friday.

South Korea has been examining nine cases of potential imports of North Korean coal, which would breach a resolution passed last August by the U.N. Security Council to choke off funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The customs service did not specify the number of ships or identify the companies involved, but said 35,0000 tons of coal was brought into South Korea in seven instances since October.

It said it would press charges against the firms involved.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.