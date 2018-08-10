Three South Korean firms imported North Korean coal in breach of sanctions: customs service

SEOUL (Reuters) - Three South Korean firms imported coal from North Korea disguised as Russian products in violation of U.N. sanctions, South Korea’s customs agency said on Friday.

South Korea has been examining nine cases of potential imports of North Korean coal, which would breach a resolution passed last August by the U.N. Security Council to choke off funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The customs service did not specify the number of ships or identify the companies involved, but said 35,0000 tons of coal was brought into South Korea in seven instances since October.

It said it would press charges against the firms involved.