South Korea detects no unusual activity at border where North Korean defected

SEOUL (Reuters) - No unusual activity has been detected at the border with North Korea where a North Korean soldier defected this week, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flutters at a guard post near the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The soldier is still being treated for his gunshot wounds after being shot several times by North Korean soldiers during his escape, ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a regular briefing.

“There will need to be some questioning on why he defected after his treatment is over,” said Baik.