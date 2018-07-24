FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 24, 2018 / 2:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korean defense ministry to reduce guard posts along North Korean border: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s defense ministry said on Tuesday it plans to reduce guard posts and equipment along the demilitarized zone on its border with North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The ministry said in a report to a parliamentary committee it plans to reduce some guard post troops and equipment as a preliminary test, and would then consider expanding the reduction, in order to realize an agreement to “transform the demilitarized zone into a peace zone” made at an inter-Korean summit in April, Yonhap said.

The defense ministry did not have any immediate comment about the report.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.