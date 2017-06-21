FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
South Korea says crashed North Korean drone a 'grave provocation'
June 21, 2017 / 2:11 AM / in 2 months

South Korea says crashed North Korean drone a 'grave provocation'

1 Min Read

A small aircraft, which South Korea's Military says is a drone from North Korea, is seen at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, June 21, 2017. Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's military said on Wednesday a drone found earlier this month on a mountain near the Demilitarized Zone border was confirmed to have been from North Korea and described it as a "grave provocation" that violated the Korean War truce.

The drone crashed while returning to the North and was found equipped with a camera and aerial photographs of a U.S. anti-missile defense system site in a southern region of South Korea, South Korean officials told a briefing.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

