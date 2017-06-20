FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moon says hopes for North Korea talks by year's end: CBS interview
June 20, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 2 months ago

Moon says hopes for North Korea talks by year's end: CBS interview

1 Min Read

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea June 12, 2017.Ahn Young-joon/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he hopes to draw North Korea to the negotiating table over its nuclear program by the end of the year and pushed off any talk about a potential preemptive strike, according to a U.S. media interview that aired on Tuesday.

Asked about the possibility of such a strike, Moon told CBS News in a televised interview: "When it comes to pre-emptive strike ... this is something we may be able to discuss at a later date when the threat has become even more urgent."

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu

