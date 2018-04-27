FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 9:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan PM Abe welcomes North-South Korea summit, expects concrete steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday Japan welcomed the summit between the leaders of North and South Korea as a positive step and he strongly expected Pyongyang to take concrete steps towards to carry out its promises.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters after he attends a cherry blossom viewing party at Shinjuku Gyoen park in Tokyo, Japan, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan would stay in close contact with the United States and South Korea over North Korea, Abe said, adding that Japan was “absolutely not” being left out of the denuclearization process.

The North and South Korean leaders said they would pursue trilateral meetings with the United States and that meetings involving the two Koreas, the United States and China were also possible.

Reporting by Elaine Lies and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Robert Birsel

