September 6, 2018 / 1:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says two Koreas should further efforts for denuclearization: KCNA

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the two Koreas should further their efforts to realize the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, as he met with South Korean special envoys on Wednesday, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

Chief of the national security office at Seoul's presidential Blue House Chung Eui-yong meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea September 5, 2018. The Presidential Blue House /Handout via REUTERS

Kim added the two Koreas should keep advancing their joint ties that have neared a state of peace and reconciliation, and discussed with South Korean envoys the Pyongyang inter-Korean summit planned for September - coming to a satisfactory agreement, KCNA said without elaborating.

Reporting by Joyce Lee

Reporting by Joyce Lee
