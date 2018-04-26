FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 9:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

North Korea's Kim will 'open-heartedly' discuss issues with South Korean leader: KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Pyongyang for his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, where he will “open-heartedly” discuss issues of peace, prosperity and reunification, North Korean state news agency KCNA said.

Students hold posters with pictures of South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a pro-unification rally ahead of the upcoming summit between North and South Korea in Seoul, South Korea April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

“Kim Jong Un will open-heartedly discuss with Moon Jae In all the issues arising in improving inter-Korean relations and achieving peace, prosperity and reunification of the Korean peninsula,” KCNA said.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Lisa Lambert

