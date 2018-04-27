FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin calls historic summit of Korean leaders very positive news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday hailed a historic summit between the leaders of North and South Korea as very positive news and said President Vladimir Putin had long advocated direct talks between the two countries.

The Kremlin’s comments came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embraced after pledging on Friday to work for the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

When asked about the prospect of U.S. President Donald Trump also meeting the North Korean leader, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow welcomed any steps that would ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

