In missive, North Korea's Kim hopes South Korea will overcome virus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes part in a meeting with the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 29, 2020. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed the hope that neighboring South Korea will overcome a coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in’s office said on Thursday.

In a letter to Moon delivered on Wednesday, Kim also voiced concern over Moon’s health, and discussed his view of the situation on the Korean peninsula, Yoon Do-han, Moon’s senior press secretary, told a briefing.

South Korea is battling the biggest epidemic outside China and reported 438 new infections on Thursday for a total of 5,766.