July 27, 2018 / 1:25 AM / in an hour

North, South Korea to hold military talks on July 31: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North and South Korea agreed to hold military talks on Tuesday, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, as both sides seek to defuse tensions amid a thaw in relations.

The general-level military talks would take place at the border village of Panmunjom within the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, Yonhap said on Friday, citing Seoul’s defense ministry.

An agenda for the meeting was not immediately known. The two sides last held such military talks in June.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Paul Tait

