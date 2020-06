FILE PHOTO: Kim Yeon-chul, a nominee for South Korean Unification MInister, attends a confirmation hearing for the post of Unification Minister at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees engagement with North Korea, offered on Wednesday to step down, saying he takes responsibility for a worsening in ties between the neighbours, the Yonhap news agency said.

(This story corrects the day of the week)