World News
June 17, 2020 / 2:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Korea says will no longer accept unreasonable behavior by North Korea

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrives for a Memorial Day ceremony at the national cemetery in Daejeon, South Korea, June 6, 2020. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Wednesday that recent North Korean criticism of President Moon Jae-in was senseless and that it will no longer accept unreasonable behavior by the North.

The Blue House comments came a day after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border.

Blue House spokesman Yoon Do-han said criticism of Moon by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, was a very rude and senseless act that fundamentally damaged the trust built by the two leaders.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

