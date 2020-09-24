South Korea's Moon calls North Korea's shooting of South Korean "unpardonable" - Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday North Korea’s shooting of a South Korean civilian was “shocking” and “unpardonable”, Yonhap news agency said, citing a presidential Blue House official.
North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week, before dousing his body in oil and setting it on fire in what was likely an effort to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.
Reporting by Sangmi Cha; editing by John Stonestreet
