South Korea's Moon calls North Korea's shooting of South Korean "unpardonable" - Yonhap

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Liberation Day, which celebrates its independence from Japanese colonial rule following the end of World War II after Japan surrendered between August 14 and 15 in 1945, at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), Seoul, South Korea, August 15, 2020. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday North Korea’s shooting of a South Korean civilian was “shocking” and “unpardonable”, Yonhap news agency said, citing a presidential Blue House official.

North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week, before dousing his body in oil and setting it on fire in what was likely an effort to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.