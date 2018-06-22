FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

North, South Korea to hold family reunions on August 20-26: South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Delegations from North and South Korea agreed on Friday to arrange reunions for families separated by the Korean War from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, South Korea’s Ministry of Unification said citing the delegations’ joint statement.

The reunions, which would be the first in about three years, are among steps promised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to improve relations that had deteriorated over the North’s nuclear and missile programs. [nL4N1TN3DN]

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel

