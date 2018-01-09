FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 7:02 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

South Korea says will consider temporary lifting of sanctions against North Korea to facilitate Winter Olympics participation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday it will consider a temporary lifting of sanctions against North Korea if it is necessary to facilitate the visit of North Koreans to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.

South Korea has unilaterally banned several North Korean officials from entering the country in response to Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile tests.

If Seoul needs to take “prior steps” to help the North Koreans visit for the Olympics, it will consider it together with the United Nations Security Council and other relevant countries, foreign ministry spokesman Roh Kyu-deok told a regular briefing.

North Korea said during rare inter-Korean talks on Tuesday it will send a delegation of high-ranking officials, athletes and a cheering squad to the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Michael Perry

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Michael Perry
