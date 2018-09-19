FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 2:25 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Two Koreas to sign joint statement after summit: Seoul

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Leaders of North and South Korea plan to sign a joint statement on inter-Korean relations after their summit on Wednesday in the North’s capital Pyongyang, Seoul officials said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un display signed documents during the inter-Korean summit at the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea in this still frame taken from video September 19, 2018. KBS/via REUTERS TV

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a joint news conference after the signing ceremony, and after the two Korea’s defense chiefs adopt a separate military pact, Moon’s press secretary Yoon Young-chan told reporters.

The content of the agreements was immediately not known.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Joyce Lee and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Michael Perry

