Two Koreas to sign joint statement after summit: Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Leaders of North and South Korea plan to sign a joint statement on inter-Korean relations after their summit on Wednesday in the North’s capital Pyongyang, Seoul officials said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they arrive for their meeting at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) September 19, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a joint news conference after the signing ceremony, and after the two Korea’s defense chiefs adopt a separate military pact, Moon’s press secretary Yoon Young-chan told reporters.

The content of the agreements was immediately not known.