Senior Chinese diplomat says warmly welcomes inter-Korean summit

BEIJING (Reuters) - China strongly supports and warmly welcomes the agreement reached by the two Koreas at their summit in Pyongyang, and believes that the opportunity for peace should not be lost again, the Chinese government’s top diplomat said on Thursday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their joint news conference in Pyongyang in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 20, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS

State Councillor Wang Yi made the comment in a statement carried on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

The United States said it was ready to resume talks with North Korea after Pyongyang pledged on Wednesday to dismantle its key missile facilities and suggested it would close its main Yongbyon nuclear complex if Washington took unspecified actions.